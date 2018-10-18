After Wearing the Burqa, Myriam Klink Gets a Semi Naked Massage (Video)

The "supermodel" is now 48 (Source: myriamklinkk - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Myriam Klink Follow >

We have seen Myriam Klink's naked body way too many times.

The "supermodel" who is now 48 posted a video to her Instagram account in which she is laying down semi naked, while at a beauty spa to remove cellulite from her buttocks area.

This comes a few days after Klink posted a video wearing a Burqa, which many saw as an attempt to get attention from the gulf. The video angered lots of Muslims who accused her of distorting the Niqab's image.