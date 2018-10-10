Again? New Picture Sparks Egyptian Actors Hana Shiha and Ahmed Falawkas Relationship Rumors

The love story between Shiha and Falawkas is said to have started while they were shooting the series "Nasibi w Esmatak" (Source: hanashiha - Instagram)

Even though Egyptian actor Ahmed Falawkas denied being romantically involved with star Hana Shiha, the actress posted an unexpected picture with Falawkas to her Instagram account.

The picture sparked relationship rumors again between the pair, yet Hana Shiha's father, Ahmed Shiha, surprised everyone and announced that the young stars are in a relationship and are preparing to get married.

In a recent press announcement, Hana's father said that he asked Falawkas to slow down before setting a marriage date just so that the actor would have enough time to make sure of his feelings towards Hana, especially that she has two kids from her ex husband, and the father denied that the couple specified the marriage date as many thought.

The love story between Shiha and Falawkas is said to have started while they were shooting the series "Nasibi w Esmatak" (My Share and Yours), directed by Saif Yousef and is set to air in the coming few days on CBC.