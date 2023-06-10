AGT blind Hijabi contestant gets golden buzzer

ALBAWABA - Blind teenager Putri Ariani's audition for America's Got Talent goes viral.

America's Got Talent contestant, Indonesien Putri Ariani gets honored with the golden buzzer by Simon Cowell and the teenager went viral on social media.

The video of Ariani's audition already received more than 8 million views in just one day since it was released on Youtube. The Hijabi singer who is just 17-years-old gave an outstanding performance of an original song called Loneliness.

The judges were inspired by Ariani's song, and judge Cowell asked for a second song, so the singer blessed the audience and the judges with a cover for Elton John's Sorry Seems to Be The Hardest Word, and Ariani received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Judge Sofia Vergara told Putri Ariani: "We are all mesmerized by you, your voice. You're an angel."

Judge Howie Mandel added: "A lot of people don’t believe in angels and I think one just landed on our stage. You are a superstar."

Afterwards, the singer shared her dreams of one day attending Juilliard and becoming a famous singer like Whitney Houston. She also said she wanted to win a Grammy Award one day.