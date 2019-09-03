Ahlam to Assala: I Just BLOCKED YOU on Twitter

Ahlam revealed the reason behind blocking Syrian songstress Assala on Twitter.





During an interview on MBC's 'Trending' show, Ahlam said: "The only thing I would do to you suits your size for me, a Block!"

Ahlam hinted that the reason for blocking Assala is that she does not like hypocrites, and she exclaimed, "Why would I follow someone who hints in the media that I incite people against her without mentioning my name directly?"

The Emirati singer contiued saying "Assala asks her fans to attack me secretly and encourages them to do so because she is like a snake, and I tell her that my tongue is not short but long."

In a recent statement for Assala and when she was asked about Ahlam's block, she replied: "Let her vent! Are you done venting Baby?".

The Diva dispute started after Ahlam commented with a positive note on a post Assala wrote regarding media personality Fajr Al Said's sickness on Twitter saying she loves the Syrian singer.



Assala replied to Ahlam that she confused her with not being consistent with her feelings towards her which pushed Ahlam to delete her positive comment and to lose her temper while replying to one of the commentators who asked her why she deleted her positive comment on Assala's tweet, which pushed her to block Assala and write an Angry tweet scolding the Syrian sensation's fans.