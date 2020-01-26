Ahlam Dazzles in $7 Million Worth of Jewels in Saudi Concert.. Watch

Emirati artist Ahlam held a concert last Friday, at Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh Boulevard.

The concert was part of the concluding events of the Entertainment Authority's Riyadh Season, which started last October and lasted until January this year. Ahlam was given a special honor for the occasion as she received an honorary shield of pure gold.

For her appearance, Ahlam chose to wear a black gown along with feather wings. And she dazzled with statement jewelry by Lebanese designer Samer Halima, worth about $7 million.