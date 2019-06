Emirati singer Ahlam arrived in Saudi Arabia to prepare for her concert in Jeddah on Saturday, June 8th.





As soon as she arrived she posted a video while driving in the streets of Jeddah, and commented: "Jeddah .. the bride of the Red Sea".

Ahlam seems to be contradicting herself, As she was against the idea of ​​allowing women to drive in Saudi Arabia, and now she is driving in Saudi Arabia and seems welcoming to the idea.