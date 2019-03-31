Ahlam, Sherine and Elissa! Females Rule in 'the Voice Arabia' Fifth Season!

Ahlam talked about her upcoming participation in The Voice Arabia fifth season (Source: ahlamalshamsi - Instagram)

Some new details were revealed about the fifth season of the "The Voice Arabia" jury, as it was pointed out that the Emirati singer Ahlam will continue her journey in the program, and that the changes on the judging panel did not include her.

Ahlam talked about her upcoming participation in The Voice Arabia fifth season, noting that all she knows for now is that the stage of choosing participants for the blind auditions stage had just started, but said that she does not prefer to talk more about the show for now.

Ahlam caught attention with her participation in the fourth season of 'the Voice Arabia', but her presence in the fifth season was highly questioned by the public, especially after she had a crisis with MBC and was suddenly excluded from the judging panel to be later replaced by singer Nawal Al Kuwaitiya, a decision that did not last for long.

Leaks about this year's season of 'The Voice', indicated that the jury of the fifth season will include singers Ahlam, Elissa and Sherine Abdel Wahab, and the decision on the fourth seat is not resolved yet and people are still speculating if it will be for Lebanese singer Assi Halani or Egyptian popstar Mohammed Hamaki.