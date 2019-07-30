Ahlam vs Ragheb Alama! the Voice Arabia Judging Panel Officially Announced

The official jury of the fifth season of 'The Voice Arabia' was announced after speculations and leaks that attempted to reveal the names of the new season's jury members earlier.





The judging panel of the talent show's fifth season will include Lebanese Superstar Ragheb Alama, Emirati singer Ahlam, Egyptian singer Mohammed Hamaki, and the Morrocan Diva Samira Said. The news was posted on 'Trending' Instagram account asserting that MBC officially announced the jury.

Ali Gaber, president of MBC Channels, announced the jury of the new season of 'The Voice', revealing that the new season's filming will begin in August, and that the show will be screened in the last quarter of 2019. There were several speculations regarding the jury, as it was reported that Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab would come back to the judging panel, then press reports indicated she would join the "The Voice Senior" program.

Elissa has officially announced her apology for participating in the fifth season of the program because she is very busy recording her upcoming album. It is noteworthy that with the new judging panel names announced the feud between Ragheb Alama and Ahlam could spark again, as they previously participated in the jury of the program "Arab Idol" that ended up with the withdrawal of Alama, after several quarrels between him and the Gulf star.