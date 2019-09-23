Ahlam's Block Button on Ragheb and Judges' Gifts to Contestants.. Everything You Need to Know About THE VOICE 5

The 5th season of MBC's The Voice in Arabic kicked off on Saturday with many new additions, including changes to its judges and exciting program features.





New members to the judging panel

The MBC network has made changes to the members of its judging panel for the 5th season of The Voice. Ragheb Alama and Samira Said have replaced Elissa and Assi El Helani, joining the original two members Ahlam Alshamsi and Mohamed Hamaki.

Block button

The official Twitter page of The Voice has announced that they will add a "block button" which will increase the level of competition among coaches in the new season of the program.

In the first episode, coach Ahlam already pressed the "block button" against Ragheb Alama to prevent him from competing for a talent. The button can be only used once by each coach throughout the whole season.

More contestants

CEO of entertainment shows on MBC Alex Maouchi explained that this year the program has so many talents, so they decided to increase the number of contestants from 12 to 15.

Gifts from coaches

Coaches will also be giving contestants gifts of their choosing. Samira Said will give away an autographed copy of her first recorded album, while Hamaki will give away a flower and a black t-shirt with his initial H.