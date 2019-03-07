This Is Ahlam's Comment After Kylie Jenner Was Announced the World's Youngest Billionaire

Ahlam commented on a celebrity news account that reported Kylie Jenner's story via Twitter (Source: ahlamalshamsi - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

Ahlam surprised her followers with a comment on the announcement of Kylie Jenner's fortune as Forbes magazine ranked her first in the list of the youngest billionaires.

Ahlam commented on a celebrity news account that reported Kylie Jenner's story via Twitter "She became the youngest billionaire in the world because she worked on a special make-up brand and was very clever and our Arab society is still not convinced how an Arab artist that has a big audience would combine art with a perfume and makeup business. Starting from scratch is better than not starting."

the Emarati star raised different reactions from the audience because of her comment, and many said Jenner was particularly famous for her bold images and love life stories that are full of repulsive behavior. Some even doubted Jenner being the "youngest billionaire".

Many justified their refusal to celebrate Kim Kardashian's sister new title as she was born in a wealthy family and began in high-end fashion shows while her name was used to promote many brands of beauty and make-up, and many claimed she did not tire herself too much in work or even education.

Forbes magazine reported that Kylie Jenner's wealth exceeded $1 billion at the age of 21, surpassing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who made the figure when he was 23 years old. Kylie Cosmetics made a profit of $ 360 million only in 2018.