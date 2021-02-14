Ahmed Abo Hashima Ecstatic as Wifey Yasmine Sabri Reportedly Pregnant.. What Would Happen To Her Ramadan Series?

Rumor has it that Yasmine Sabri is expecting.

Many celebrity-gossip magazines have reported that Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri is pregnant after months of waiting for the happy news.

Trusted journalist Ayman Abdel Nour has reported that Yasmine's dream was to grow a family with the love of her life Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima.

Ayman added that Sabri didn't want fame to repress her of becoming a mother.

The journalist added that Ahmed Abo Hashima was ecstatic when he knew that he'll have a baby with Yasmine, explaining that this step will represent a greater bond between him and his wife.

Every year Yasmine Sabri takes a leading role in a Ramadan series, however the case was different this year.

So far the Egyptian actress has not revealed that she will be participating in 2021 Ramadan race, which is anther clue that she's planning to devote her time for the alleged newborn.

Ayman Abdel Nour also revealed that Yasmine Sabri shared the happy news with those close to her but kept it away from the media and public.

Ahmed Abo Hashima has two sons from his first marriage, Omar, 20, and Youssef, 17.

Yasmine Sabri is rumored to have one daughter from her first marriage, but she's never confirmed or denied it.