Ahmed Al Fishawi's Kiss to His Wife Fires up Social Media

Written by Zaid Bawab

Ahmed Al Fishawi and his wife Nada Al Kamel celebrated their marriage with another wedding ceremony on one of Al Gouna's beaches.

the celebration took place around the same time Al Gouna film festival was taking place which included a screening of Fishawi's film "Ayar Nari" (Gunshot).

The Egyptian actor raised controversy by kissing his wife on he redcarpet in front of the flashing cameras.

Social media users shared a video in which Ahmed Al Fishawi and his wife kissing publicly, and the bride stole the limelight with her daring choice of wardrobe.