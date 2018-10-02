Ahmed Al Fishawi's Kiss to His Wife Fires up Social Media
The Egyptian actor raised controversy by kissing his wife on he redcarpet in front of the flashing cameras. (Source: fishawyofficial - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Nada Al Kamel as an alert
Disable alert for Nada Al Kamel,
Click here to add Ahmed al Fishawi as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmed al Fishawi
Written by Zaid Bawab
Ahmed Al Fishawi and his wife Nada Al Kamel celebrated their marriage with another wedding ceremony on one of Al Gouna's beaches.
the celebration took place around the same time Al Gouna film festival was taking place which included a screening of Fishawi's film "Ayar Nari" (Gunshot).
The Egyptian actor raised controversy by kissing his wife on he redcarpet in front of the flashing cameras.
Social media users shared a video in which Ahmed Al Fishawi and his wife kissing publicly, and the bride stole the limelight with her daring choice of wardrobe.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Farouq Al Fishawi Faces Destiny
- Ahmed Daqamseh, who killed seven Israeli children, widely praised on Jordanian social media
- Watch a 25-year-old Ahmed Ezz audition for his first ever TV role!
- The Queen meets 'Dubai' at Derby! Hats off to the UK's monarch
- Egyptian woman shatters social taboo amid sex scandal