Ahmed Alfishawy's Daughter Posts a Naked Picture & Talks About Freedom

Daughter of Egyptian actor Ahmed Alfishawy, Leena, surprised her 15k Instagram followers when she posted a completely topless picture of herself.

Alfishawy covered her assets with her long curly tresses, captioning the image:

"Always happy in my speech and free with myself , this is me as a mermaid WHEN I WAS 8 YEARS OLD you guys one with the world 🌍❤️ #free #mermaid #littlemermaid #littleme"

Leena was criticized for her bold image, and some blamed her father Ahmed Alfishawy and mother Hind Al-Hinnawi for neglecting their daughter.

Ahmed Alfishawy faced a tense situation with his divorced wife, Hind Al-Hinnawi, after an Egyptian court sentenced him to prison for a month due to his failure to pay his daughter's expenses.