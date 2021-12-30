Ahmed El-Fishawy Is Divorced for the 4th Time

For the fourth time, Ahmed El-Fishawy's marriage has ended, as per his ex-wife Nada El-Kamel.

Known for non-lasting marriages, the 41-years old Egyptian actor has divorced his fourth wife, Nada El-Kamel, according to an Instagram post she posted last night.

The couple appeared together last as two love birds during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Cairo International Film Festival less than a month ago. Yet, Nada announced that their divorce was finalized on the 21st of December, wishing Ahmed "all the best".

On the Instagram post that was removed later, Nada said that "her heart has perished", hoping that "God helps her and Ahmed find happiness and peace of mind again."

Then she added that Ahmed "was her best friend" and that she is "glad she got to spend four years with him as a wife, for good and bad", saying that she "will miss him as a friend".

Finally, Nada expressed gratitude saying their divorce was mutual and that "Ahmed gracefully gave her all of her rights without her asking for them". Nada then urged followers to not ask any further questions over the actual reasons for their divorce.

Nada Al-Kamel announces her divorce from the artist Ahmed El-Fishawy. They appeared a few weeks ago, “Lovely” on the red carpet https://t.co/PrXjHZr0ZB — Pi News (@Proiqra) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Ahmed has been quite silent over the matter, posting photos of his daily activities only and keeping the photos featuring Nada on Instagram with no changes.

In 2019, Nada also announced being separated from Ahmed without referring to an official divorce. A few days later Ahmed El-Fishawy announced that they were back together after a misunderstanding. The couple then continued to show how fond they were of each other, especially after Ahmed lost his father, well-known actor Farouk Al-Fishawy, in July 2019.

Nada was Ahmed's fourth wife. He was previously married to Hend EL-Hennawy, mother of his 16-years old daughter Leena, in addition to Rola Debs and Wissam Atef.