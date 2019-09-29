Ahmed El Saka Outraged, Shares His Reaction to the Terrifying Murder of 4-Year-Old Janna!

Egyptian actor Ahmed El Saka reacted angrily to the murder of a 4-year-old child named Janna who died after being tortured by her uncle and grandmother and had her leg amputated at Mansoura International Hospital.

El Saka called for harsh punishment of the uncle and grandmother. He tweeted: "Imagine that this harsh death sentence is such a comfort to criminals. They should be executed everyday."

Medical examination of Janna upon her arrival at the hospital found that she suffered from a clot in the lower limb, with traces of abrasions on the back and abdomen, stating that her general condition was subpar.

It also showed that Janna had gangrene in her foot caused by broken bones that remained untreated for a long time, which required her to have her left leg amputated. She remained in intensive care until her last breath today at dawn.

Janna was brought to her final resting place amid the screams of the village women who gathered to mourn her death.