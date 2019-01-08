Ahmed Mekky Prepares for the Sixth Part of Al-Kabeer Awi

The first part of al-Kabeer Awi was displayed in August of 2010 (Source: mekkystyle - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for al-Kabeer Awi Disable alert for Ahmed Mekky Follow >

Ahmed Mekky is preparing for the sixth part of al-Kabeer Awi comedy TV series, expected to premiere during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019.

Mekky is currently holding meetings with the writers, with plans to conclude the script by the end of this month. Throughout the month Mekky will also be inspecting the shooting sites.

The actor did not disclose much details about the role he will play, only stating that he would be wearing a beard throughout the part.

The first part of al-Kabeer Awi was displayed in August of 2010, and revolves around the mayor of the fictional Al-Mazarita village, who married an American and had twin sons.

The first was raised in Upper Egypt and the second was raised in the US. Comic situations occur between two brothers when they meet and compete for the mayor seat succeeding their father.

Mekky plays all three roles of the father and twins, while actress Donia Samir Ghanem played the role of al-Kabeer’s wife throughout the first four series.