Ahmed Saad Carries a Lion Cub on Stage!

Published June 18th, 2019 - 10:42 GMT
Ahmed Saad, posted a picture carrying the cub on stage to his Instagram account (Source: ahmed saad official2018 Instagram
Many singers take pictures carrying children from the audience on stage at their concerts, yet singer Ahmed Saad appeared carrying a small lion cub.


Saad, posted a picture carrying the cub on stage to his Instagram account, without any comment that reveals what that was about.

Saad's followers were confused from the picture and questioned why he was carrying the little lion at the concert and wondered how it happened.

In another story, Ahmed Saad announced his separation from actress Sumaya al-Khashab after a two-year marriage on 28th of March 2019.


