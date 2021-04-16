John Corbett Rejoins 'Sex and the City' Reboot

John Corbett has confirmed he's set to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

The 59-year-old actor starred in the hit series as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest and the exes were reunited in the second spin-off movie, 'Sex and the City 2', in 2010.

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star has claimed he'll appear in "a few" episodes of the hotly-awaited HBO Max limited series 'And Just Like That...'.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: “I’m going to do the show.

“I think I might be in quite a few.

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me."

Also confirmed to return for the reboot are Carrie's girlfriends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

However, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not appear after being locked in a feud with Sarah Jessica for some time.

Show bosses previously insisted her absence would be fitting because the programme would reflect the way friendships change and evolve over time.

HBO Max‘s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, said: "They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.

“In real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life … They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York.

So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

John was asked if there was any tension on the set between the pair, but insisted everyone was always "cordial".

He said: “I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.

“They were always cordial.



“Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work, you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene, but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it.”

Also not returning, is Carrie's husband Mr. Big played by Chris North.

And Miranda's partner Steve Brady is not expected to appear, though David Eigenberg hasn't ruled out a return.

He said: "It’s a strange thing, but we’ll see … if it can work out, we may be going down that road."