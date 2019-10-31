Al Bawaba EXCLUSIVE Interview With Singer Banah: My Next Project Will be the First of its Kind in the Middle East!

By Suhaib Al-Hadid

The art scene has not witnessed the emergence of new voices and talents in a long time. With production and marketing costs skyrocketing, and with talent shows not providing sufficient support to rising stars, it's becoming difficult for new faces to enter the industry.





But a fresh voice is challenging the obstacles. Banah, a Bahraini artist of Palestinian origin, is breaking the stagnation that struck the art scene with her new singing style combining classic and modern music, in addition to being able to sing in Arabic and English.

Although she is at the start of her career, Banah's latest song "Shou Bina" achieved more than one million views within approximately one month. The song helped Banah top the list of best songs on several charts like the Lebanese Official Chart, Aghani Aghani Chart, as well as the list of best Lebanese songs on the Anghami application.

The lyrics for “Shou Bina” came from Pierre Hayek, the song was composed by Yehya Al-Hassan and arranged by Omar Sabagh. “Shou Bina's" music video was directed by Fayez Amin and has officially been released from “Lebanon/Beirut” in a press conference.

How does Singer Banah classify herself? What are her upcoming projects in the Middle East? And which singers' voices are the closest to her heart?

All you need to know and more in our exclusive interview with the Bahrani-Palestaian singer Banah:.

Family support is considered an important element in any project. As a wife, a mother, and a singer, is your husband supportive? Especially now that you have two girls and more work responsibilities?

Yes he is supportive. In fact probably even more supportive than he was in the beginning of my journey. When I first started singing, families never understood why somebody like me would get into a challenging field like music. However with time and after proving that I could manage my time efficiently, they are all supportive and have a vision of what I try to achieve.

Although it’s not always perfect and I am not always able to maintain a perfect balance between my family life and music. I’m trying and working on better strategies, and as long as my husband is able to push me and support me, I know that I am able to achieve this balance time after time.

It’s not always easy to find the perfect harmony between family and music considering that it’s a very challenging and time-consuming industry. But I make sure that the time I spend with my children in Bahrain is never wasted. I am with them all the time doing the usual things, like homework and spending quality time with them. I make sure that once I'm back from any travels that I really spend precious time with them.

How do you describe your artistic style and voice? Julia Boutros & Majida El Roumi or Nawal Al Zoghbi & Nancy Ajram?

My voice is my voice and I don’t feel it sounds like anybody else. However you can say in terms of genre it's closer to Julia Boutros and Majida Al Roumi, and I am trying to achieve a mix between what sounds commercial and what is also relatable to Arabic or oriental classical music. I believe the Arabic music industry today needs that style of music. My voice only sounds like me and it's very hard to say that sounds like other artists, but I believe it's also touched by western influences. Sometimes you hear a voice that may sound Arabic but inspired by western music.

The word “no” does not exist in your dictionary. Today, are you more careful in making decisions? Especially decisions related to your work?

I spoke about this on blogs that I'm currently a part of on social media where I discuss some personal experiences, and one of the subjects was the word “NO”. Saying no or refusing to do something or declining to go along with somebody else's opinion has always been a challenge for me since I was young, as I was always trying to please people. However, in this industry you have to stand for what you believe, and if something is not aligned with your vision, you have to be able to object and do what's right for you. Previously I would succumb to certain opinions of people I found more experienced than me, but when you gain more experience and as you delve deeper into the industry, you begin to make decisions and stand by what you truly believe.

Today, are you still without a management team and production agency? And do you think it's better for the artist to work alone considering issues with production agencies?

I can gladly say that I’m fully signed and managed by “Universal Music MENA” after managing myself. Even if it's difficult to independently manage yourself, I think it helps you learn more and build more experience regarding music selection and marketing challenges.

I believe that “MENA” is my next step in putting my stamp on the music industry, as I believe that they are the biggest record label in the world. Not only so, but they supported my latest hit “Shou Bina” leading it to be heard on all radio stations in the Levant, as well as several TVs around the GCC and Arab world in general.

The support is very important and it’s more than just having a good song. You need to reach audiences and chose a suitable marketing strategy. I’m sure we reached a large audience after ranking number six in the Lebanese official chart and making the best songs lists.



You had announced a while ago that you applied for a talent show. Which talent show was it? And are you thinking of applying again?

The show that I applied for was “The Voice”, and this was four or five years ago. It didn’t work out at the time as I was pregnant with my first child. I'm not thinking of applying to a show at this point as I strive to achieve bigger ambitions beyond competing on shows. Today I have produced four different singles, two of them have reached 1 million views in a very short time, and I'm signed with a record label. I don’t see the need to apply to a show especially as none of the contestants, or perhaps very few of them, have done much with that experience. However this is only my opinion and I’m sure for those who don't have the capability to sign with a record label or produce their own music it's definitely a good opportunity to be known.

Are you thinking of joining or establishing a band?

I am an independent artist and the band comes along.

Do you prefer singles or album?

Definitely single songs. More effort goes into them and they get promoted in a more successful way, while songs in albums will not get their share of publicity and marketing.

Songs that you love lately?

Abeer Nehme's latest album. It contains a beautiful variety of songs, it's very classic. From Egypt I love Sherine Abdelwahab. She has several songs that I really love, and I love Mohammad Al Sharnouby's song “Nafseya”.

What about a duet song?

I will also say Mohammad Al Sharnouby. I love him, love his style, I love his music and I think he is one of the best and most amazing artists that have come up in the Arab world.

Your upcoming project?

A new Lebanese single song to be released in January, honoring the situation in Lebanon. The song lyrics are by Pierre Hayek, composed by Yehya Al-Hassan and arranged by Omar Sabagh, and it will be a very similar style to my latest hit “Shou Bina”.

Another upcoming project will be a new concept with “Universal” under the name of “Music of the East and West” and it will fuse Arabic and English songs, as I sing in both languages. We have another program lined up called “The magic of the East” that combines songs by Fairuz, Umm kulthum and Abdel Halim Hafez, and this project will be the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Your upcoming concerts?

We are working on a concert in Saudi Arabia and another one in Kuwait.

Banah recently performed a live concert in Jordan at the Rosary Sisters School in cooperation with the Orthodox Club in attendance of 500 guests and lively audience engagement. Banah performed a variety of Arabic and English songs during the concert.