Al Fresco Movies and Munching in Dubai

Grab a seat and a bite to eat (Shutterstock)

Fresh air and fresh foodie experiences mingle this month in Dubai. With the Dubai Food Festival back in town, you have every excuse to eat your way through the city. There are blockbusters to see, foods to savour and springtime weather to enjoy, so get your fill of it all at these unmissable events:

Urban Outdoor Cinema

Can’t decide between staying in to watch a movie or making the most of the cool weather, Urban Outdoor Cinema is the perfect middle-ground solution you’ve been craving. Powered by Urban Entertainment, this outdoor movie experience is screening all-time classics until 8 April at JBR’s Habtoor Grand Resort. Catch your favourite films like A Star is Born, Black Panther, 500 Days of Summer and more with Dubai’s sparkling skyline in your periphery. Grab a beanbag, tasty snacks and kick it back with the ultimate movie experience.

Cost: AED75 per person

Where: Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

When: Until 8 April

Movies with Downtown Eats

Downtown Eats is a super hip venue that’s home to exciting food concepts in a quirky setting. Almost every day until the end of May you can catch up to three free family-friendly films in the open-air while munching on grub from one (or all) of Downtown Eat’s yummy food spots. From all three Toy Story films to Ghostbusters and Iron Man 3 – the movie selection is all-star and caters to all generations of movie-goers. Screenings take place at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm so you can pick a time that works best for you.

Cost: Free

Where: Downtown Eats, outside The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

When: Until 31 May

swyp Beach Canteen

There’s something on offer for everyone at swyp Beach Canteen from delicious food trucks and family fun zones to retail gardens and more. A highlight event of Dubai Food Festival, you can shop, walk and eat your way through this lively waterside fiesta. Whether you’re looking for live entertainment, cooking workshops or unique bites to savour, you’ll find it all by the beach. And the best part? Every Wednesday to Saturday from 8pm onwards, you can catch a flick at the outdoor cinema surrounded by some of the best movie snacks in town.

Cost: Free entry

Where: Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall

When: 21 February to 9 March

Street Food Fair

Like swyp Beach Canteen, Dubai Food Festival brings with it a plethora of food-filled excitement that lives outside restaurants. If you’re looking for more al fresco dining opportunities, the Street Food Fair by Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet & Le BHV Marais is a must-try pit stop. The two speciality goods stores are teaming up for a mini-food festival where you can sample delicious snacks from around the world while enjoying a line-up of live entertainment with artists, DJs, illusionists and child-friendly activities.

Cost: Free entry

Where: Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet & Le BHV Marais, City Walk

When: 28 February to 2 March

Urban Barbeque



For one day only during Dubai Food Festival, The Backyard at Steigenberger Hotel is turning up the heat with an Urban Barbeque on 1 March. Dynamic and delicious, this outdoor feast stars live grill stations and signature delicacies to satisfy the city’s carnivores. While the Urban Barbeque might not have dedicated movie screenings, guests will be entertained by the equally immersive live graffiti show by the artists of Mawaheb from Beautiful People.

Cost: AED299

Where: The Backyard, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay

When: 1 March, 4 to 8pm