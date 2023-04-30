Al Hussein bin Abdullah II shares how he met his fiancé

ALBAWABA - Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan shares for the first time about how his first met his future wife, Rajwa Al Saif.

Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II's wedding is scheduled to take place next June, and now, the Crown Prince is shared about his met his Saudi fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif.

Prince Al-Hussein said, in response to a question by one of the participants in the dialogue session in which he participated in the "Tawasol" forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation on Saturday, "I got to know my fiancée, Rajawa, through one of my classmates from school."

He explained that he did not speak to her after they met for a while, but something happened that made him remember her, so he decided to ask about her and communicate with her, and thats how fate got them together.

He added: "I consider myself lucky, because not everyday a person gets to meet someone like Rajwa."

The young prince confirmed that as their wedding approaches, they feel happy, and excited, wishing happiness and joy to all.

This comes after the Crown Prince shared a picture of his future wife on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday, he wrote: "Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you."