Al Jassmi shares a picture of his wedding day

ALBAWABA - Hussein Al Jasmi recently celebrated his weddings, and the singer took to social media to share the joy and congratulations of his fans.

Many fellow stars and loved ones congratulated Hussein Al Jasmi after his wedding, and the singer shared his friends' posts as a thank you.

Al Jasmi shared with his followers pictures of the wedding ceremony where his family and friends attended.

And Hussein Al Jasmi chose a unique day to sign is marriage contract, Dec. 12. 2022.

Al Jasmi's manager Mayar Abbas shared on his Instagram account a series of snaps of the wedding ceremony, he captioned: ''My dear brother and companion, your joy on the day of your marriage contract is a joy for all. May God make you happy, and keep you happy.”