Al-Kabir Awy, Marbouha Get Married and Rahma Ahmad is Trending

Egyptian actress Rahma Ahmad is trending all over social networks after the fourth episode of the 6th season of Al-Kabir Awy was aired.

Rahma Ahmed plays the role of "Marbouha," the new wife of "Al-Kabeer Awy," who was chosen by his aunt "Al-Kabeera Fakhat" after his former wife 'Hadyya' passed away.

Al Kebeer Awy --played by Ahmed Mekky-- is left with two kids, 'Johnny' and 'Al Etra', and now he is facing many difficulties raising them, so his aunt decided to marry him to "Marbouha."

In the fourth episode of the series, "Al-Kabeer Awy" goes with his aunt to ask for Marbouha's hand in marriage from her uncle, and in the context of the story it appears that "Marbouha" was in love with Al-Kabeer Awy a long time ago and wished to be his wife.

The couple celebrate their wedding among the people of "Mazarita" village, the bride wore a white wedding dress and adopted a strange and funny hairstyle.

The party was revived by guest star folk singer Ahmed Sheibah, which as the highlight of the episode.