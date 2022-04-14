Al Pacino, 81 Dates Kuwaiti Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino caused a fuss all over social media as the actor was seen on a date with a Kuwaiti girl.

Fans were utterly surprised to see the 81 year-old having dinner with a 28 year old woman.

The couple were seen together at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel.

The dinner featured the likes of Jason Momoa and director Julian Schnabel, and other famous individuals.

Al Pacino's new girlfriend who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti - American family has previously dated rocker Mick Jagger who is 78 years-old, in addition to billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen whose now 60, and also was spotted out with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood.

A source revealed that Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. And that she mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.

The source added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”