Al Rawabi School For Girls is still in progress!

ALBAWABA - Tima Al Shomali says there is still no release date for Al Rawabi School for Girls.

After recent rumors claimed that Al Rawabi School for Girls was set for release on Aug 12, 2021, director Tima Al Shomali came forward to deny the rumors.

She shared a video on her Instagram story saying: "Al Rawabi School for Girl won't be released today, tomorrow, nor after tomorrow."

لا صحة مايتداول عن عرض الجزء الثاني من #مدرسة_الروابي_للبنات خلال اليومين هذي من المنطق ان إذا بيعرض بيكون في جدول نتفلكس خلال هالشهر كاقل شيء يعني ❤️



تيما الشوملي نفت الخبر وصورت الستوري عبر الانستقرام وهي تمنتج الجزء الثاني: pic.twitter.com/rVH47xN2je — بسام | ندى (@AsirAlfan) August 10, 2023

Al Shomali added: "We are still in the editing phase, and I am swamped at work. I will update you when we have a release date."

In May of this year, the series' director, Time Al Shomali revealed that season 2 of Al Rawabi School for Girls finished filming, and shared that it will soon air on Netflix, but she did not reveal a certain date. And neither did Netflix.

Al-Shomali shared a video on her Instagram sharing the news and shared glimpses of behind the scene footage

She wrote in the caption: "And It’s a wrap on filming SEASON TWO of #AlRawabiSchoolForGirls Stay tuned it’s on the way."

In the video, the director explained that filming took 60 days to be finished, and it took 6 months to prepare for the series, and more than a year to write the script.

Shomali expressed that the second season has new exciting events, she said: "Anything you expect to happen...will not happen." She said.