Alaa Edris at 1x1 Art Gallery

Sharjah-born photographer and filmmaker Alaa Edris is hosting a solo exhibition at 1x1 Art Gallery. Her work embodies the disciplines of anthropology, cartography and scientific voyeurism to explore a varied landscape of evolving cultures, fluid social interactions and identity. Her images – moments captured in moving time – speak to ever-expanding narratives and investigate the UAE in the late 2010s. Each piece shifts between the familiar and unfamiliar, mining through the mountains of language, folklore, gender constructs, urban environments and social history with the keen eye of a native.



Alaa Edris graduated with a Fine Arts degree from the University of Sharjah and has been featured in exhibitions across the region and beyond. See her work at 1x1 Art Gallery from 18 September onwards.

Date 18 September - 30 October 2019 Category Arts , Experiences Venue 1x1 Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 341 1287 Ticket price Free Admission Sat-Thurs: 10am-7pm Website http://www.1x1artgallery.com/home