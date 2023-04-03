Albawaba picks most successful Ramadan series

ALBAWABA - Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam and it is a time when Muslims from all over the world dedicate themselves to working on their spirituality.

During Ramadan, Muslims spend a lot of quality time with family and friends, and usually, Arab film production companies release new series during the holy month, something for loved ones to enjoy together.

Albawaba created a list of the top 5 Ramadan series of all time, based on how much the shows trended and went viral throughout the years.

1. El Kabeer Awy (2010 – 2023)

El Kabeer Awy is a comedy Ramadan series that encounters various comical situations by the star Ahmad Mekky. The series discusses many social problems including social media influencers, polygamy, and other societal issues in Egypt.

2. Maraya (1982– 2013)

Maraya is a Syrian comedy series starring Yaser Alazmeh, the show tackles many critical and social issues and stories in a comedic style, the series is one of the top Arabic series of all time, and it used to air during Ramadan.

The series is known for criticizing social and political conditions.

3. Bab Al Hara (2006 – 2023)

Starring Samer al-Masry and Abbas al-Noury, the show portrays the life of Syrian families in Damascus in the 1940s.

Bab Al Hara is the most famous and successful show in the holy month of Ramadan.

In the series, the citizens of a neighborhood face new challenges and social issues before and after the end of the French occupation of Syria.

4. Till Death (2021 - 2023)

Starring Maguy Bou Ghosn, Daniella Rahme, Till Death, is a Ramadan series that tells the story of Reem and Sahar who choose to rewrite their lives and decide to start a new life with new names and personalities, but soon after, their past begins slowly unfolding, causing obstacles in their lives and marriages.

5. Al Hayba (2017 - 2022)

Al Hayba stars Taim Hassan and Nadine Nassib Njeim, the series tells the story of Alia, who moves to her late husband's village with her son, the village is overrun by the autocracy of her smuggler in-laws. Alia is then forced to marry her brother-in-law.