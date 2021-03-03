Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their 6th Child

Baldwin, 37, shared a first photo and her baby girl's name, Lucia, Tuesday on Instagram after welcoming the infant with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

The picture shows baby Lucia sleeping while wearing a pink onesie and a knitted hood.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true," Baldwin captioned the post. Baldwin has five other children, daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Edu, 5 months, with Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 25, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

Baldwin announced Lucia's birth Monday by sharing a photo of herself surrounded by her six children.

The news came less than six months after Baldwin gave birth to Edu.

Alec Baldwin slammed surrogate rumors and other speculation about Lucia's birth Monday on Instagram, telling one commenter to "mind your own business."

Baldwin gave birth to son Edu in September after experiencing two miscarriages in 2019. She and Alec Baldwin introduced their son on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same month.

In the interview, Alec Baldwin, 62, discussed the perks of being an older parent. "On one level, I think you appreciate it more. When I was younger and work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," he said.