Alec Baldwin's Wife Fears he Has PTSD After Causing The Death of Halyna Hutches

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin has posted an emotional picture of her and her husband, showing their hands clasped together and saying she fears he has post-traumatic stress disorder after he shot cinematographer Helena Hutchin.

Hilaria Baldwin captioned on the photo she posted on his Instagram account, saying: "I love you and I'm here."

Baldwin previously spoke publicly for the first time in front of the camera about the murder of director of photography, Helyna Hutches, who was killed during the filming of his latest movie, 'rust, and described her as a friend and said he was in "constant contact" with her grieving family.

"She was my friend," Baldwin told photographers on a Vermont roadside.

"The day I arrived on set and started shooting I took her to dinner with director Joel. We were a very good crew, we were shooting a movie together and then this terrible event happened."

When he spoke to the paparazzi, Alec was joined by his wife Hilaria, who filmed the conversation on her phone and often tried to persuade her husband to stop talking.

Baldwin said he was speaking out so the paparazzi would stop stalking his family, according to ABC News.

The comedian described the shooting as a "one in a trillion occurrence" and said he met Hutches' husband, saying: "He is in shock, and he has a nine-year-old son.

We are in constant contact with him because we are very concerned about his family and his baby. As I said, we are eagerly waiting for the police to tell us what their investigation has revealed.”\

"I know there are ongoing attempts to limit the use of firearms on film sets and it's something I'm very interested in. Some new measures need to be taken," he added.

After his statements, Baldwin asked the photographers to stop following him with his family everywhere, saying: "My children are in the car crying, out of courtesy I went out to talk to you, I am not allowed to comment on the investigation, I talk to the police every day, I talk to them every day."

He continued, "My point is I'm just asking, we've sat down as a courtesy now to talk to you, now please, will you stop following us, just leave us alone, we have given you everything we can give you