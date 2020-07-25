Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Are Living 'Magical' Life

Alex Rodriguez says "every moment is magical" with Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball star heaped praise on his wife-to-be as he marked the singer, dancer and actress' 51st birthday on Friday (24.07.20).

Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside a sweet video of the couple: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! ... Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration ... I'm so proud of you. I love you so much! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alex previously admitted he is "incredibly grateful" for the "additional time" with family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



The former baseball player, like many across the world, has been forced into lockdown due to the current health crisis but he is trying to look at the positive side and is enjoying being at home with his wife-to-be Jennifer Lopez, her twins Max and Emme and his children, Ella and Natasha.

He wrote: "One thing I'm incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family. I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let's make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families."

Jennifer and Alex have been forced to push back their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still plan to tie the knot when they can.