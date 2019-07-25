Alex Rodriguez Makes The Sweetest Montage For Jennifer Lopez's Birthday

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker's partner took to Instagram to share a black and white clip composed of images of him with Jennifer and each of their children, including the singer's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme - whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - and the retired baseball ace's daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, whom he has with ex-spouse Cynthia Scurtis.







He captioned the video, which was soundtracked by Billy Joel's 'This Is The Time' : "#HappyBirthdayJLO

It's your party, Jennifer!



Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. (sic)"



An emotional Jennifer commented: "I'm crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho... (sic)"



The 'Second Act' actress has been celebrating her milestone birthday all summer on the 'It's My Party Tour', and she has admitted that she doesn't feel her age.



She said: "It's nuts. Anybody else still feel like you're 16? I feel like I'm 26."



As for her plans for her birthday, the 'I'm Real' singer just wants to "lay with [her] feet up".



Jennifer has today off from her tour and didn't want Alex to plan anything in particular as she'd rather rest then have a joint party on his birthday, which falls on the same day as her final concert.



She said: "Well my [50th] birthday is the 24th [of July]. His is the 27th. We close the tour in Miami the 25th, 26th and 27th, so I have off on my birthday but I have to do three shows in a row in Miami, and the last one is on his birthday.



"We'll probably have a party that night, then I head off to Europe.



"On my birthday, I probably would be like, 'Let me lay here with my feet up.' That would be the best birthday present before I have to kill three shows in Miami."