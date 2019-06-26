Alex Rodriguez Says Kylie Jenner Spent The Met Gala Talking About How Rich She is

Alex Rodriguez made a bold claim on Tuesday that Kylie Jenner spent the Met Gala dinner earlier this year bragging about 'how rich she is'.





But the 21-year-old billionaire fired back later in the day, taking to Twitter to dispute the 43-year-old former athlete's claims - and A-Rod quickly backtracked on his story.

'OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove' tweeted the athlete on Tuesday night.

The athlete told Sports Illustrateed during his cover interview that at the dinner for the Met Gala in May the Kylie Cosmetics founder talked about 'Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.'

But the reality TV star fired back, 'Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,' followed by shrug and facepalm emojis.





'We had a great table,' Alex began during his sit down with SI.

'The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.'

Kylie was at the same table as Jennifer and Alex not just because they are friends, but also because both women were dressed by Versace.

Jenner has been the talk of the celebrity world ever since she became the youngest person to become a billionaire thanks to Kylie Cosmetics.

So it's no wonder that she was - if A-Rod is right - boasting about her money.

But Jenner often tries to downplay her success, making it seem more like hard work married with luck.

Lopez has a habit of not dishing on other celebrities after she was criticized for trashing Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow in a Movieline cover story in 1998 so it will be interesting to see if she comments on Alex's faux pas.

At the Met Gala all seemed fine with Alex and Jennifer and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

ennifer posed with Kylie and her half sister Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall.

And Jennifer and Alex took a selfie with Kim and Kanye proving they were as chummy as ever.

The 2019 Met Gala is also where Kylie was caught checking out J-Lo's bottom.

Kylie and Alex seem to go back a bit. They were also photographed together at the 2018 Met Gala along with Kim Kardashian and Lopez.

The magazine also talked to Jennifer, who described her first meeting with Alex: 'We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,' she said.

'Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.'

The World Of Dance star also said that they balance each other out because she is more creative and he is more numbers.

'I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve navigated the media in a certain way, I’m creative and artistic and have all these skill sets,' she offered.

'He’s a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff-like, EBITDA [Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization], right? What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.'

Alex also addressed his fall from grace when he was suspended from baseball in 2014.

'I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f***ing jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my a** humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.'