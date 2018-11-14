Alexander Skarsgård Begins Filming 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Alexander Skarsgard's movie "Godzille vs. Kong" is now filming. (Christine Chew - UPI)

Director Adam Wingard began filming his monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment said production began Monday on the movie, which is set in the same world as 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Godzilla vs. Kong -- about an enormous lizard that faces off against and a titanic gorilla -- is set for release May 22, 2020. The cast includes Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages," a press release said.

Brown and Chandler also will be seen in next year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.