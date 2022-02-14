Alexandra Burke Confirms She's Expecting Her First Child

Alexandra Burke confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram page, where she shared a video featuring her and her partner Darren Randolph walking in the forest and playing with their dogs, in the video, the footballer can be seen rubbing the singer's baby bump.

Alexandra captioned the video, 'due June 2022'.

Burke and Randolph started dating last year, as they first met when Alexandra was performing in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Burke previously dated Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald and was hesitant to date another footballer, as a source said 'Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming. He wore her down!"

Last October, the duo made their relationship 'Instagram official.'