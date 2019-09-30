Algerian Arab Idol Contestant MYSTERIOUSLY Dies in Front of his Home! Was he Murdered?

Algerian artist Mohamed V Zoghdi, a contestant in Arab Idol 2013, died under mysterious circumstances in Algeria's southeastern state of Al Wadi on Monday, Algerian TV Ennahar reported.

Zoghdi, 26, was found dead in front of his house in the Rimal neighborhood, the capital of Wadi Souf state. His body was discovered at his doorstep while his father was out for Fajr prayer at dawn, contrary to rumors suggesting that he died in a car accident.

Sources close to the artist said he climbed an electric pole in order to jump into his house because he lost the key to his garage where he usually parks his car, then fell to the floor and died.

However, some local Algerian sites reported that he was killed next to his house.

Social media users were shocked about Mohamed V Zoghdi's death. The artist participated in the 2013 season of the talent show, Arab Idol, and won the admiration of the judges, which at the time comprised of Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama, Emarati songstress Ahlam, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram and Egyptian music distributor Hassan Al Shafei.