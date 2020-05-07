Algerian Footballer Farid El Melali Arrested for Masturbating in Front of His Neighbors!

French authorities arrested the 22-year-old Algerian footballer Farid El Melali, after he was reported by his neighbors for an obscene act in an open place.

Daily Mail indicated that neighbors of El Melali complained about his "masturbation" in the courtyard of the building, in which he resides while deliberately staring at them.

This happened on the same day that the player renewed his contract with his Angers SCO club until the year 2023 which put him on trial on charges of "inappropriate behavior."

According to the newspaper, El Melali admitted his "inappropriate act" and justified it saying he thought that he was alone in the yard and no one saw him, and his lawyer explained that her client "did not threaten anyone and was not aggressive towards anyone."

Few hours ago, Farid posted an apology in both French and Arabic, on his official Instagram account followed by 141k followers.

He wrote: "In the past few days, I've lived through very hard and stressful period, whether mentally or physically, I've been criticized and toughly judged. I understand how hard it was for the people who have received the news, because no one can forgive this kind of behavior."

Farid then quoted a Hadith on Tawbah by The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, saying: “All of the children of Adam are sinners, and the best sinners are those who repent.”

He continued: "I would like to apologize to my family and friends and all advocates of my beloved club and people of Algeria. I reflected on everything that happened, however it made me stronger and more aware of the values and principles that I should stick to.

Thanks to all of you who have been with me during this tough time."