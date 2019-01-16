Alicia Keys is to Host 2019 Grammys

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 10 on CBS (Source: aliciakeys / Instagram )

Singer and musician Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old recording artist will preside over the 61st annual ceremony Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, the Grammys announced Tuesday.

Keys is a 15-time Grammy winner who most recently took home Best R&B Album for Girl On Fire in 2014. The 2019 ceremony will mark her first time as host.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," the star said in a statement.

"I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic," she added. "I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going up on February 10!"

Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow called Keys "the perfect choice" for host, praising her "groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft."

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond," Portnow said. "As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we're thrilled to have her on board for what's sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards."

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 10 on CBS. Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Drake top the list of nominations, with Lamar leading the pack with eight nominations for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack.