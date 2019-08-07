Alicia Keys Joins Tony Robbins in Dubai

If you need any more reasons to attend Tony Robbins’ highly anticipated talk ‘Achieving the Unimaginable' at Coca-Cola Arena, we have one you can't ignore. World-renowned singer and 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys is joining Robbins’ heavyweight line-up on 3 September to inspire crowds with her journey to the top.

During this dynamic 10-hour event, Robbins, Keys and other surprise guests will speak about philosophies and actions fundamental to success. Learn how to tap into your unexplored potential and pursue your ideal quality of life through the guidance of these tried-and-tested figures. After her talk, Alicia Keys will deliver a spectacular musical performance for the audience- all the more reason to attend!

From the get-go, Keys’ career has been a dazzling collaboration between perseverance and talent. Her 2001 debut album, ‘Song In A Minor’, catapulted the young star to the high ranks of celebrity and every single since has been met with critical acclaim. A true renaissance woman, Keys is preparing to release new music along with her part-autobiography, part-narrative documentary titled ‘More Myself’.

See her share invaluable wisdom with Tony Robbins, one of the world’s leading life and business strategists, with tickets from Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app for the latest on events in Dubai.