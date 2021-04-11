Alicia Keys Visits Students at a School in Saudi Arabia

US hitmaker Alicia Keys recently gave an impromptu performance to Saudi students and staff at Madrasat AdDeera in AlUla.

The performance, which was posted onto Instagram by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah on Friday, saw the award-winning singer perform her hit “Fallin’’ in front of students and staff at a girls’ school.

The Grammy Award winner has visited Saudi Arabia numerous times.

Keys was one of the headliners of Riyadh Season 2019, alongside Bruno Mars, Pitbull and John Legend who all performed concerts across the capital city.

And according to a recent photo that has been circulating around Twitter, the “Girl on Fire” singer was in the Kingdom even more recently than that.

The photo in question, posted by Twitter user @dcantiheroes, is a screenshot from April 9 taken from Hassan Ghoneim’s Instagram Stories that showed the Saudi media personality standing beside Keys.

If the picture was taken over the weekend, that means that Keys was in town when Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, AlUla.