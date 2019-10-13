  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan live

Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan live

Published October 13th, 2019 - 11:38 GMT
Bollywood playback singers
Bollywood playback singers

Indian singing giants Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are joining forces on one stage for the first time in Dubai at Legends Forever. This high-profile concert will see Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks come to life with their original singers, from Yagnik and Narayan’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ to Sanu’s ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’.

Each of these playback singers has established their place in India’s music industry, performing in multiple languages and for some of the industry's biggest films. Many of their songs are staple Bollywood classics with upbeat melodies and memorable lyrics loved by many generations. See them take over Sheikh Rashid Hall during this star-powered concert on 18 October.

Date 18 October 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai World Trade Centre
Telephone +971 55 552 4484
Ticket price AED125-1,500
Admission 9pm
Website https://www.meraticket.com/uae/dubai/concerts/legends-forever-at-sheikh-rashid-hall/levels/4361/1

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...