Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan live

Indian singing giants Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are joining forces on one stage for the first time in Dubai at Legends Forever. This high-profile concert will see Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks come to life with their original singers, from Yagnik and Narayan’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ to Sanu’s ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’.



Each of these playback singers has established their place in India’s music industry, performing in multiple languages and for some of the industry's biggest films. Many of their songs are staple Bollywood classics with upbeat melodies and memorable lyrics loved by many generations. See them take over Sheikh Rashid Hall during this star-powered concert on 18 October.

Date 18 October 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai World Trade Centre Telephone +971 55 552 4484 Ticket price AED125-1,500 Admission 9pm Website https://www.meraticket.com/uae/dubai/concerts/legends-forever-at-sheikh-rashid-hall/levels/4361/1