All The Leading Bands In Egypt Are Coming Together For A Huge Concert This Weekend!

This Friday is marked on the calendars of all independent music fans in the region!

Our timelines and stories will be spammed with posts from Family Park; as six of the leading bands in Egypt came together to perform in Live in Black in White!

Sharmoofers, Disco Misr, Massar Egabari, Wust El Balad, Black Theama, and Karakeeb; are all going to be there, guaranteeing an unforgettable night with the once in a lifetime line-up. We see in the teaser video below that this is just the first edition of Live in Black in White, and we cannot wait to see whom else do they have in store for the following edition!

The lit concert will start at 1:00 PM and still until at least 11:00 PM! It costs EGP200 for the regular ticket and EGP 325 for the special ticket. You can reserve your tickets from Fawry, by clicking here. As the name of the event suggests, the dress code is black and white!