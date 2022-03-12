All You Need to Know About Critics' Choice Awards

The 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif.
The event, which is presented by the Critics Choice Association to recognize achievements in film, will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.
West Side Story and Belfast lead all films with 11 nominations each including Best Picture.
Dune and The Power of the Dog earned 10 nominations each followed by Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley earning eight nominations each.
Issa Rae will be presenting the SeeHer award to Halle Berry and Jimmy Kimmel will be honoring Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
How to watch
Time: The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. EDT.
Network: The event will air simultaneously on The CW and TBS.
Online: TBS can be also be accessed through Sling TV or with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.
Presenters: Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O'Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, Sean McVay, Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy and Sonequa Martin-Green will be on hand to present awards.
Nominees
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
