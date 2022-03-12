All You Need to Know About Critics' Choice Awards

The 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif.

The event, which is presented by the Critics Choice Association to recognize achievements in film, will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

West Side Story and Belfast lead all films with 11 nominations each including Best Picture.

Dune and The Power of the Dog earned 10 nominations each followed by Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley earning eight nominations each.

Issa Rae will be presenting the SeeHer award to Halle Berry and Jimmy Kimmel will be honoring Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. EDT.

Network: The event will air simultaneously on The CW and TBS.



Online: TBS can be also be accessed through Sling TV or with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Presenters: Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O'Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, Sean McVay, Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy and Sonequa Martin-Green will be on hand to present awards.

Nominees

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story