'Allahu Akbar'! Ramy Youssef Golden Globe Acceptance Speech Goes Viral.. and Western Media Cut the Takbir Part!

The American comedian of Egyptian descent Ramy Youssef won a Golden Globe for 'Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy' in his role as Ramy in the Hulu series.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon presented the Best Actor category, announcing Ramy as the winner.

Youssef began his acceptance speech by pronouncing the Takbir saying:

"Well yeah, so I would like to thank my God, Allahu Akbar, thank you God. This is thanks to God."

Ramy joked:

“Look, I know you didn’t see my show. We made a very specific show about an Arab-Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot of recognition at this level. So I want to thank everyone who was involved.”

لحظات تاريخيه زغاريد و موسيقي مصريه بعد فوز رامي يوسف

Ramy's speech went viral in the Arab world, especially that Egyptian music could be heard in the background after announcing Ramy as the winner, as well as some ululating. But also, the Takbir!

However in Western media, most outlets omitted the Takbir part, and played his acceptance speech starting from the moment he started his joke, "Look, I know you didn’t see my show."