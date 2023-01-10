The Alley scolded over obscene language

ALBAWABA - Residents of Amman and the Arab world aren't too pleased with Netflix's Jordanian production The Alleys (Al-Hara), due to the presence of violent language.

The Alleys tells the stories of a violent neighborhood in Amman, Jordan, where a young man (Ali) is in love with a girl named Lana played by Baraka Rahmani, who is the daughter of a hairdresser, their romance was hidden due to the neighborhood's culture and beliefs.

However, Lana's mom finds out about their secret affair, and asks a gangster to put an end to the love affair hoping to avoid public embarrassment.

Things do not go according to plan, and bigger problems start emerging, where gossip and complications start to collide among the streets and residents of the alley.

Even thought the movie is very successful, some viewers were not pleased by the obscene language used in the script, as some considered it insulting to Arabs.

للاسف الفيديو يحتوي

شتائم والفاظ نابية



سقطه اعلامية جديده في الأردن

فيلم #الحارة

من بطولة منذر رياحنه

السؤال المهم ما هدف المخرج من إيصال صورة سيئة للمجتمع الأردني، ولماذا الفيلم يحتوي على كلمات نابية وسوقية بدرجة قذرة..؟!



الأردن ونشر الوعي الأسود فيها وعنها !! pic.twitter.com/3O63YNpnfd — معتصم المومني / التل 52 (@MutasemaMomani) January 9, 2023

A Twitter used shared a snippets of the production with the caption: '' Unfortunately, the video contains Insults and obscene words, A new media fall in Jordan movie #الحارة, Starring Munther Riahneh. The important question is what is the director's goal of conveying a bad image to Jordanian society, and why does the film contain extremely vulgar choice of words.''

The Bassel Ghandour directed movie was nominated for the Best Original Score for a Narrative Feature Film at Canadian Screen Music Awards, in addition to it being the first ever Jordanian featured film to be selected at Rotterdam & Locarno.

It was also nominated for four awards at the Critics Awards for Arab Films presented by Arab Cinema Center on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

By Alexandra Abumuhor