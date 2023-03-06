Alp Navruz in love amid cheating on his ex?

ALBAWABA - After cheating on his ex-girlfriend, famous Turkish actor Alp Navruz is allegedly living a new love story with someone new.

Turkish media sites revealed that Alp Navruz might be in a new relationship with his Yürek Çıkmazı co-star Turkish actress İrem Yüksel.

No details were shared regarding the pair, however, they were spotted out together on multiple occasions, and many have confirmed to have felt a deep chemistry between the pair behind the scenes.

Neither Navruz nor Yüksel have opened up about the romance rumors yet, and till now, fans are questioning if the actors are actually in love or not.

Many have claimed that Navruz is still not over his ex-girlfriend, Ayça Ayşin Turan. It was reported that the actor cheated on Turan, but Navruz denied the claims.