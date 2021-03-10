Amal Clooney Watches Her Husband George Clooney's Hit Series 'ER'

Hollywood actor George Clooney joked this week that his hit TV series “ER” is causing him problems with his wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

The Oscar-winning actor said in an interview with podcast SmartLess on Monday that his wife is currently watching the 1994 medical drama.

“It’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things (his character Doug Ross) was doing picking up on women,” said the “The Midnight Sky” actor.

Clooney played the role of a pediatrician who was dedicated to his profession, but also was a ladies’ man. He later married a nurse, Carol Hathaway, played by US actress Julianna Margulies.

Amal and George first met in 2013. They married in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014, and had twins, a boy, Alexander, and a girl, Ella, in 2017.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor also spoke about meeting his wife on the podcast. “She took my breath away. She was brilliant, funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet,” he told the hosts.

“She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind,” he added. “I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world — and everybody else was pretty surprised.”