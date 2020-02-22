Amanda Bynes Fears That her Family Will Block her Marriage

Amanda Bynes' family are reportedly poised to block her marriage.



The 33-year-old actress recently got engaged to Paul Michael following a whirlwind romance - but it appears the loved-up duo won't be able to tie the knot anytime soon, as Amanda's mother Lynn is her conservator, and she doesn't approve of her daughter's engagement.



The 'Easy A' star's family have yet to meet her fiance and they don't feel it's in her best interest to tie the knot, according to TMZ.



The couple - who first met around two months ago - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram later that day.



Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned the eye-catching snap: "Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)"



However, Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn.



Her mother is Amanda's conservator, and has the final say in many aspects of her daughter's life, including whether or not to allow the Hollywood star to get married.



Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: "As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.



"If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind."



The actress - who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019 - is believed to be currently residing in a sober living house.