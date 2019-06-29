Amanda Holden Recently Reignited Her Feud with Phillip Schofield

She recently reignited her feud with Phillip Schofield.

But Amanda Holden appeared to be brushing off the drama as she put on an eye-popping display en route to Heart Radio Studios on Friday.





The Britain's Got Talent judge, 48, went braless in a plunging scarlet printed summer dress with a daring thigh-high split as she made a cheery arrival.

The star showcased her perky cleavage in the racy dress which featured statement ruffled shoulder panels.

Cinching in at her slender waist, the scarlet and white patterned dress flowed into an elegant skirt.

The beauty flashed her bronzed legs courtesy of the dress' thigh-high split and completed the ensemble with white trainers.

Her caramel flecked tresses were styled in loose waves parted on the side while a pair of stylish oversize shades framed her face.

The star recently reignited a feud with daytime TV stalwart Phillip when she said she believes he sabotaged her chances of filling in on This Morning while Holly Willoughby hosted I'm A Celebrity.

Reports have long been rife about troubles between the TV hosts, with the latest detail of the story claiming Amanda headed to the top by lobbying ITV executives over the animosity after Phil allegedly pushed for Rochelle Humes to take the job.

A former daytime TV executive told the publication: 'Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced - and having been told privately she’d got the gig.'

Phillip spoke out for the first time since 'hurtful and untrue' details of his increasingly acrimonious relationship with BGT judge Amanda, 48, emerged last week.

He wrote on Twitter: 'The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless "sources". Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.'

An ITV spokesperson said: 'Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters.

'Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV. Amanda is also held in high regard as a judge on one of our biggest shows.'