Amani Souissi Is Recording Egyptian Songs

Tunisian artist Amani Souissi is preparing to record new songs in the Egyptian dialect during the coming period.

Amani is currently hold working sessions with a number of poets and composers in Egypt.

The Tunisian beauty chose "Matmany" as the first song of her upcoming album.

Ihab Abdel Azim wrote the lyrics of the song and it is composed by Samer AbuTalib.

The new Egyptian dialect songs Al Souissi is chooding will be included her album to be released soon.