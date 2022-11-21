AMAs 2022 red carpet best looks

Highlights
Here are the best outfits of the AMAs of 2022
Stars dazzled the American Music Awards on the 21st of November, with their high-end fashion styles and creative looks, scroll down to see who wore what for this annual award show.
1. Dove Cameron
2. Carrie Underwood
3. Machine Gun Kelly
4. Taylor Swift
5. P!NK
6. Lionel Richie
7. Latto
8. Maneskin
9. Bebe Rexha
10. Kelly Rowland
11. Anitta
12. Sabrina Carpenter
13. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
14. Ellie Goulding
15. Imagine Dragons
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)