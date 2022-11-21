AMAs 2022 red carpet best looks

Stars dazzled the American Music Awards on the 21st of November, with their high-end fashion styles and creative looks, scroll down to see who wore what for this annual award show.

1. Dove Cameron

2. Carrie Underwood

3. Machine Gun Kelly

4. Taylor Swift

5. P!NK

6. Lionel Richie

7. Latto

8. Maneskin



9. Bebe Rexha

10. Kelly Rowland

11. Anitta

12. Sabrina Carpenter

13. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

14. Ellie Goulding



15. Imagine Dragons